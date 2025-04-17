Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Thunderstorm, rain predicted for THESE 3 districts
Weather Update: The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a thunderstorm warning for several districts in South Bengal at the end of the week. Wind speeds can reach 30 to 40 kilometers per hour or more
110
Image Credit : x
Thunderstorm Forecast
The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms in almost all districts of the state by the end of the week. Due to thunderstorms, the temperature will be slightly lower.
210
Image Credit : Freepic
Warning for Kalbaisakhi
The Alipore Meteorological Department has also issued a thunderstorm warning for several districts in South Bengal at the end of the week. Wind speeds can reach 30 to 40 kilometers per hour or more.
310
Image Credit : Getty
Western Disturbance
A western disturbance is located from Sikkim to North Odisha via West Bengal and Jharkhand. It extends to Madhya Pradesh. This western disturbance has created a situation of thunderstorms in the state.
410
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Thursday Rain Forecast
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department forecast, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in several districts of North Bengal and South Bengal on Thursday. Here is the picture. Orange alert has been issued in several districts.
510
Image Credit : Getty
Storm Speed
Strong winds of 40-50 kilometers per hour may blow in Kolkata. Strong winds of 50-60 kilometers per hour may blow in several districts including Howrah and Hooghly.
610
Image Credit : Getty
Kalbaisakhi Update
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department forecast, there is a possibility of scattered thunderstorms in several districts on this day.
710
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Highest Temperature
Jhargram was the hottest place in South Bengal today. The maximum temperature was 37 degrees Celsius. The temperature of Bagdogra in North Bengal was 34.8 degrees Celsius.
810
Image Credit : Our own
Kolkata Temperature
The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Thursday was 34 degrees Celsius. And the minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius. The sky was cloudy since morning.
910
Image Credit : Getty
Friday Forecast
Gusts of wind blowing at a speed of 30-50 kilometers per hour may blow in all districts of South Bengal including Kolkata. It will be accompanied by rain. Four districts - East-West Medinipur, Jhargram and South 24 Parganas issued thunderstorm warnings.
1010
Image Credit : Getty
Saturday Forecast
The amount of thunderstorms may decrease slightly from Saturday, but there is a possibility of rain on Saturday in South 24 Parganas, two Medinipurs, Jhargram and Purulia.
