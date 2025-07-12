Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rainfall reduced due to THIS reason; Read on
With the low-pressure system moving away from West Bengal, rainfall is expected to decrease in South Bengal. However, rain won't stop completely; light to moderate showers are predicted in southern districts
The state has been struggling with continuous rain for days. Now, the weather office has issued a major update.
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal has moved to Jharkhand. As a result, rain and storms may decrease in South Bengal, including Kolkata.
However, rain will not stop completely. Light to moderate rain is forecast in the southern districts.
Scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected today, Saturday, in various districts.
Slight increase in thunderstorms and rain expected on Sunday. Possibility of rain throughout the day.
Heavy rain is likely on Monday in Purulia, North and South 24 Parganas. Scattered light to moderate rain will occur in South Bengal.
Rain with thunderstorms is also possible on Tuesday. There is a possibility of rain in Nadia, Murshidabad, West Burdwan, and Birbhum districts.
Similarly, there is no possibility of much rain in North Bengal today. Light to moderate rain may occur in some districts.
There is a possibility of heavy rain in North Bengal from Sunday to Tuesday. Rain may occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar.
There is a possibility of scattered rain in Kolkata today. The heat will increase today. The temperature will range between 33 and 28 degrees.
