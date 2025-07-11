Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rain to decrease from TODAY? Check forecast
Rainfall continues in Kolkata and South Bengal. While the low-pressure area moving to Jharkhand might slightly reduce rainfall, it won't stop. Heavier rainfall is expected in North Bengal from the 13th to the 16th
1 Min read
Image Credit : Gemini Ai
Non-stop rain this week. Kolkata and southern districts experience continuous rainfall with no sunshine.
Image Credit : social media
Alipore Meteorological Department reports the low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal has shifted to Jharkhand.
Image Credit : Meta Ai
Rainfall might decrease in Kolkata and southern districts, but it won't stop. Light to moderate rain is predicted.
Image Credit : iSTOCK
The low-pressure area is over Jharkhand. The associated cyclonic circulation is located 5.8 km above sea level.
Image Credit : unsplash
The monsoon axis now extends over Suratgarh, Bhinayani, Aligarh, Banda, Daltonganj, Digha, and into the Northeast Bay of Bengal.
Image Credit : pixal
Rainfall might decrease, but it will continue. Increased rain is expected in North Bengal from the 13th to the 16th.
Image Credit : social media
Rain and strong winds are expected until Wednesday, July 16th.
Image Credit : Social media
Rain expected today with moderate and scattered showers in various districts. High of 31°C and low of 27°C.
Image Credit : social media
Increased rainfall from Sunday. Heavy rain in five North Bengal districts. Yellow alert issued for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar.
Image Credit : Getty
Rain will continue until Wednesday, including in Kolkata. Scattered showers expected in various districts.
