Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rain to mar Republic Day celebrations? Check HERE

Winter takes a backseat in Kolkata as temperatures rise, but a chilly twist awaits soon. Check HERE to find out

On Saturday, Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 18.5°C, which is 4.4°C above normal. This has led to a noticeable decline in the cold weather. However, a change in weather conditions is expected by nighttime

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the districts of Gangetic West Bengal is likely to drop by 3-4°C over the next three days. Similarly, North Bengal districts will also experience a similar dip. However, the temperature might rise by 2-3°C after two days

Rain Forecast in North Bengal

Light rain is expected in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts on January 28. Despite this, most areas of North Bengal will continue to experience dry weather

Dry Weather in South Bengal:

From January 27 to January 31, Kolkata and other South Bengal districts are likely to have dry weather. On Saturday, Kolkata's maximum temperature was 26.5°C, 0.7°C above normal, with a maximum relative humidity of 95% and a minimum of 57%

