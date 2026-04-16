The start of Baishakh has brought classic pre-monsoon activity, with strong Kalbaishakhi storms expected to impact several districts in South Bengal. Areas such as Bankura, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Nadia, and North 24 Parganas are likely to witness intense weather conditions. Wind speeds may reach up to 50–60 km/h, accompanied by thunderstorms and heavy rain. Authorities have issued an orange alert for these districts, indicating the possibility of significant disruption.