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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal Braces for Thunderstorms; 60 km/h Winds, Rainfall Across Several Districts
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Baishakh has begun with a dramatic shift in weather across West Bengal, as thunderstorms, rain, and gusty winds bring relief from heat but also trigger alerts across several districts
Kalbaishakhi storms lash South Bengal, orange alert issued
The start of Baishakh has brought classic pre-monsoon activity, with strong Kalbaishakhi storms expected to impact several districts in South Bengal. Areas such as Bankura, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Nadia, and North 24 Parganas are likely to witness intense weather conditions. Wind speeds may reach up to 50–60 km/h, accompanied by thunderstorms and heavy rain. Authorities have issued an orange alert for these districts, indicating the possibility of significant disruption.
What’s causing the sudden weather change?
This unstable weather pattern is being driven by a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh and nearby regions. In addition, an active east-west trough stretching from northwest Bihar to Manipur is influencing atmospheric conditions across Gangetic West Bengal and Assam. Moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal is further intensifying cloud formation, resulting in widespread rain and storm activity.
North Bengal to remain under similar spell, rain to continue
North Bengal is also set to experience similar weather conditions, with districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar likely to receive rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds. The situation is expected to persist into Friday, with a yellow alert issued for South Bengal and continued storm activity in the northern districts. Despite the rainfall, humidity levels may keep discomfort high in some areas.
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