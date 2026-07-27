A private bus carrying 35 pilgrims from Amritsar overturned near Shahtalai in Himachal's Bilaspur, killing two and injuring seven. The bus was returning from Baba Balak Nath Temple. Three people are in serious condition, officials said.

Two pilgrims were killed, and seven others sustained injuries after a private bus carrying devotees overturned near Shahtalai in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, officials said.

The bus, carrying 35 passengers from Amritsar, Punjab, was returning from the Baba Balak Nath Temple in Deotsidh and Shahtalai when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Official Confirms Casualties

Giving details of the incident, Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur, Rahul Kumar, stated that two pilgrims succumbed to their injuries during treatment at Barsar Hospital.

"A total of 35 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Following the accident, teams from the district administration, police, and health department reached the spot immediately and started relief and rescue operations," Kumar said.

Condition of the Injured

Detailing the condition of the injured, the Deputy Commissioner informed that three passengers are in serious condition.

"Three passengers were seriously injured in the accident. Among them, one injured person has been referred to PGI Chandigarh and two to Medical College Hamirpur. Additionally, four passengers sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at Barsar Hospital," he added.

Ongoing Monitoring and Investigation

The Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration is constantly monitoring the entire situation and that the administration's priority is to ensure the best possible treatment for all the injured.

"Prompt medical facilities are being provided to the injured, and all possible assistance is being rendered to the affected passengers and their families." He further added that the cause of the accident is being investigated. (ANI)