A Level 1 fire broke out at the Byculla Police Station in Mumbai late on Sunday night, which has now been brought under control with no casualties. In another incident, a massive fire engulfed four shops in Washim district, with efforts ongoing.

A fire broke out on the first floor of the Byculla Police Station in Mumbai on Sunday, officials said.

According to the Mumbai Police, the fire started in a room on the first floor late at night and quickly spread to surrounding rooms. The incident was categorised as a Level 1 fire.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. Firefighting operations were launched immediately, and the blaze has now been brought under control. No loss of life or significant property damage was reported in the incident. Fire tenders are currently present at the site as cooling operations are still underway . The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Another Fire in Washim District

Earlier, in a separate incident, a massive fire broke out at four shops in Washim district early Sunday morning, an official said.

Soon after the incident, the fire department informed that firefighters were immediately dispatched to the location and are present on the spot to douse the flames.

The official said that fire tenders are on the spot and efforts are ongoing to control the fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. (ANI)