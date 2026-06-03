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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal Scorches Under Humid Heat; IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Rain Ahead
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal continues to reel under intense heat, humidity, with Kolkata and several districts struggling through uncomfortable weather. While immediate relief remains limited, thunderstorms and Kalbaisakhi can happen
Kolkata Faces Oppressive Heat, Limited Rain Relief Expected
Kolkata continues to experience sweltering heat and high humidity, making outdoor activities increasingly uncomfortable. According to the latest forecast, the city will witness partly cloudy skies over the next 24 hours. Localized thundercloud formation could trigger light showers and isolated thunderstorms in some areas.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South Bengal to Get Hotter Before Weather Changes Later This Week
However, any rainfall that occurs is expected to be brief and scattered. Meteorologists warn that the moisture left behind by these showers may actually increase humidity levels, leading to greater discomfort rather than immediate cooling. Residents can therefore expect sticky and muggy conditions to persist despite the possibility of rain.
South Bengal May See Isolated Thunderstorms
Weather conditions have become favorable for rain development across South Bengal. Nevertheless, widespread or heavy rainfall is not expected at this stage.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain and isolated thunderstorms with lightning in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts. These weather events are likely to remain scattered and localized. Importantly, no district in South Bengal is currently under a heavy rain warning, and authorities have not issued any major weather alerts.
As a result, residents should prepare for a mix of sunshine, cloud cover, and occasional thunderstorm activity over the coming days.
North Bengal Gets Rain Advantage; Kalbaisakhi May Intensify From Friday
North Bengal is likely to witness more active weather than the southern districts. Light to moderate rainfall is expected across Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also possible in the hills and Dooars region.
Strong gusty winds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph may accompany these storms, prompting caution for local residents and authorities.
The broader temperature trend suggests little change over the next 72 hours. However, meteorologists expect temperatures across West Bengal to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius after three days. From Friday onward, Kalbaisakhi thunderstorms could become more active across South Bengal, potentially offering significant relief from the prolonged spell of heat and humidity. A more noticeable improvement in weather conditions is expected at the beginning of next week.
While West Bengal's intense heat is set to continue in the short term, increasing thunderstorm activity and the possible return of Kalbaisakhi systems could gradually ease conditions. North Bengal is expected to receive more immediate rainfall, while South Bengal may have to wait until the weekend for meaningful relief.
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