North Bengal is likely to witness more active weather than the southern districts. Light to moderate rainfall is expected across Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also possible in the hills and Dooars region.

Strong gusty winds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph may accompany these storms, prompting caution for local residents and authorities.

The broader temperature trend suggests little change over the next 72 hours. However, meteorologists expect temperatures across West Bengal to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius after three days. From Friday onward, Kalbaisakhi thunderstorms could become more active across South Bengal, potentially offering significant relief from the prolonged spell of heat and humidity. A more noticeable improvement in weather conditions is expected at the beginning of next week.

While West Bengal's intense heat is set to continue in the short term, increasing thunderstorm activity and the possible return of Kalbaisakhi systems could gradually ease conditions. North Bengal is expected to receive more immediate rainfall, while South Bengal may have to wait until the weekend for meaningful relief.