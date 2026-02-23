Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Forecast Amid Temperature Rise? Check Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: While South Bengal currently has dry weather, there's a slight chance of light rain next week. North Bengal still feels like winter with fog, but its daytime temperatures are higher than South Bengal's
Image Credit : Getty
Rain Alert for South Bengal: Kolkata and coastal districts may experience light showers next week due to a new weather system.
While currently dry, South Bengal is on alert for light rain on Monday and Tuesday. A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring moisture to the state.
Image Credit : Getty
Bay of Bengal Low-Pressure System Set to Intensify, Affecting Regional Weather.
A new low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is forming and expected to strengthen, moving northwest and influencing weather patterns across the region.
Image Credit : Getty
Temperatures on the Rise: Expect a 3-degree Celsius increase across Bengal in the coming days, signaling the end of the winter chill.
The weather office predicts a significant rise in both maximum and minimum temperatures, with the cool morning and night air gradually disappearing.
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata's Minimum Temperature Dips to 19.2°C, a First in 79 Days, Offering a Brief Cool Spell.
Residents experienced a mildly cool morning as the city's minimum temperature dropped to the 19-degree mark, though daytime temperatures are set to climb.
Image Credit : Getty
North Bengal's Daytime Heat Surpasses South Bengal's, with Jalpaiguri Reaching 26.2°C.
Despite a lingering winter feel and fog, North Bengal is experiencing higher daytime temperatures than the southern districts, a trend expected to continue.
