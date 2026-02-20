- Home
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter's Over; Mercury Is Rising In THESE Places; Check Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter will bid farewell to North and South Bengal by the end of February. The Alipore Meteorological Department has stated that temperatures will rise everywhere and the weather will remain dry
Temperatures will rise everywhere from the hills to the plains
Weather Kolkata: As February ends, the winter feel will disappear from North Bengal too. Temperatures will rise everywhere, from the hills to the plains. The Alipore Met Office has indicated a chance of light fog in the morning. No major temperature change is expected for now.
Dry weather everywhere
Dry weather will prevail across South Bengal, including Kolkata and other districts. There is no chance of storms or rain anywhere in the region.
Temperature rise forecast
According to the Alipore Met Office, Kolkata's minimum temperature is 17.4°C and the maximum is 29.4°C. Both are forecast to rise from Feb 20. A 3-degree rise is expected in districts, with a 2-degree increase possible from Saturday.
The cyclonic circulation has taken the form of a low-pressure system
A cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal has become a low-pressure area. It will intensify and move north-northwest, reaching the southwest Bay of Bengal by Friday.
Winter feel present in North Bengal
In North Bengal, the districts still have a winter feel. There's a northerly wind and significant fog. Light to moderate fog is likely for the next 2-3 days in all districts, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur.
Winter disappears as the day progresses
While there's a slight winter chill at night and during the day, it vanishes as the day progresses. The sky will clear up. Discomfort due to humidity will persist. No major temperature change is expected for now.
Mercury could touch 31 degrees
According to the Met Office, Kolkata's max temperature could hit 31°C on the weekend. The good news is the approaching circulation won't directly affect the state. The winter feel in South Bengal will continue to decrease starting today.
Maximum temperature today is 28.2 degrees
According to the Met Office, Kolkata's max temperature today is 28.2°C. The temperature in Dum Dum and nearby areas is 20°C, while Jalpaiguri's will be around 28.6°C.
Bankura's temperature today is 30 degrees
Additionally, the Met Office reports that Malda's temperature today is 22.8°C, Bankura's is 30°C, and Diamond Harbour's will be around 28.2°C.
