Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Hits Bengal, Mercury Expected to Drop Further
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Northerly winds have swept across Bengal as December begins. Early morning temperatures are already below normal, and the weather department warns of further drops in mercury in the coming days.
Alipore Weather Update
The Alipore office reports no major temperature change over the next seven days, with fluctuations around 1°C. The cold spell continues with northerly winds. Minimum temperatures remain normal or below, with western districts at 11–13°C and coastal areas at 14–16°C.
Fog Alert in North Bengal
A Western Disturbance is affecting NW India, with a new one expected on December 13. It may trigger moderate fog in North Bengal hills, reducing visibility to around 200m, with the fog expected to persist for 48–72 hours.
Kolkata Weather Update
Temperatures have dropped and will remain below normal for the next seven days. Expect light morning fog followed by clear skies. Dry conditions continue with no rain. Kolkata hovers around 15°C, while western districts stay near 11°C.
North Bengal Weather Update
Dry weather persists in North Bengal with temperatures near normal. Winter conditions continue steadily, with Darjeeling dipping below 5°C. Hill areas will see 4–6°C, while the plains remain at 13–15°C, maintaining the region’s chilly winter feel.
Kolkata Weather Forecast
Kolkata’s temperature hovers around 15°C and is expected to remain steady. Mid-week may see a slight dip to 14–16°C. Expect clear skies, dry weather, and no rain, with both day and night temperatures staying below normal.
