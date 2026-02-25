The 7th All India Conference of GRP Chiefs, hosted by the RPF, concluded in New Delhi. It focused on creating a coordinated action plan to bolster passenger and infrastructure security, and improving facilities for GRP personnel.

The 7th All India Conference of Government Railway Police Chiefs, convened by the Railway Protection Force, concluded successfully at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a release, the high-level conference, presided over by Director General, RPF, Sonali Mishra, witnessed the participation of DGPs, ADGPs, and senior officers from the GRP of various states and union territories. The conference was graced by the presence of Chairman-cum-CEO, Railway Board, Satish Kumar, as well as Members of the Railway Board. Comprehensive and constructive discussions were held to formulate a coordinated programme of action and procedural framework aimed at strengthening the security of passengers and railway infrastructure. Deliberations also focused on improving basic infrastructure facilities for GRP personnel. Emphasis was laid on fostering close coordination and joint efforts to effectively address the issues discussed during the conference.

Addressing Key Security Vulnerabilities

The conference was organised to deliberate on measures for enhancing the security of passengers, railway infrastructure and operations, in view of emerging security challenges. The deliberations recognised that the Indian railway, due to its vast geographical spread, high passenger footfall, and open-access architecture, remains vulnerable to a wide range of threats, including organised crime, trafficking of narcotics, vandalism, stone pelting, and potential acts of sabotage. The conference aimed to develop a holistic security framework combining technology, intelligence, field coordination, and community engagement.

Focus on Tech, Drugs and Preparedness

As per the release, the conference emphasised leveraging modern technology like FRS-based CCTV cameras, AI-enabled video analytics and drone surveillance. The DG/RPF highlighted the new technological tools that are being adopted by RPF in its field operations for better identification of criminals and detection of crime. One of the major highlights of the conference was the deliberation and formulation of a roadmap to curb the menace of drug trafficking, as the railway network is vulnerable to the transport of drugs and narcotic substances. A presentation was given by a senior officer of NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau), which highlighted the importance of proactive surveillance and real-time intelligence sharing in busting gangs involved in drug trafficking.

Regular mock drills were emphasised as essential for preparedness and coordinated response during emergencies. Scenario-based training modules focusing on first response, evacuation, crowd control, and incident management were recommended.

Tackling Vandalism and Sabotage

The menace of stone-pelting and sabotage was also discussed at length as they affected passenger safety and railway operations. DG RPF emphasised the importance of community outreach and awareness programs in vulnerable localities and strict legal action and deterrent measures against offenders.

A Unified Approach to Railway Security

The conference served as a significant step towards reinforcing the security architecture of the Indian Railways. It provided a common platform for State Police Forces and the RPF to align their strategies, share operational experiences, and commit to a coordinated approach for safeguarding railway infrastructure and ensuring the safety and security of passengers.

According to the release, the outcomes of the conference are expected to contribute to a more resilient, responsive, and technology-enabled railway security system. (ANI)