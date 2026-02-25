YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met YSRCP workers in Pulivendula, assuring them of support against alleged TDP harassment. He urged them to be strong, criticized the government for 'vendetta politics' and also slammed its handling of a diarrhoea outbreak.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday interacted with party workers, supporters, and members of the public during his visit to Pulivendula, assuring them of support amid concerns over governance and political harassment.

At the Bhakarapuram camp office, Jagan met people who had gathered in large numbers to present their issues. He enquired about the well-being of party workers and listened patiently to their grievances. "Difficult times will not last forever. Better days are ahead. Do not lose courage; I will stand by anyone facing trouble," he told the gathering.

Jagan Addresses Harassment Claims

Several leaders and cadres raised complaints regarding harassment and attacks by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders under the coalition government. In response, Jagan advised them to remain strong and continue their struggle democratically. He also discussed certain issues with MP YS Avinash Reddy, suggesting steps for their resolution.

Expressing concern over deteriorating governance and misuse of institutions, he said, "Any government should work for public welfare and not for vendetta." He recalled that during YSRCP's tenure, benefits were delivered to all eligible persons without discrimination.

The camp office witnessed a heavy turnout, including youth, women, the elderly, and differently-abled persons. Supporters raised slogans of "Jai Jagan" as the leader greeted them warmly, accepted petitions, and posed for selfies, reaffirming his commitment to continued support for the people.

Slams Govt Over Srikakulam Diarrhoea Outbreak

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party chief expressed serious concern over the diarrhoea outbreak in Srikakulam, where several people are undergoing treatment in hospitals. He criticised the government for negligence and said public health was being compromised due to administrative failure.

He stated that poor road repair works and lack of proper precautions in drinking water supply had led to the present situation and added that failure in protecting public health exposed weaknesses in governance.

He said the government has a responsibility to ensure safe drinking water and proper sanitation management.

Demands Better Medical Care for Victims

YS Jagan emphasised that the victims currently receiving treatment must be provided with the best possible medical care. He demanded that special medical teams monitor patients who are on ventilator support and that senior specialists be appointed if required.