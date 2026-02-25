Shots were fired at the car of Lawrence Bishnoi's advocate, Deepak Khatri, in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate. One of his companions was shot in the shoulder but is stable. Police confirmed the incident and are investigating all angles, including threats.

DCP Confirms Attack on Advocate's Car

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Raja Banthia on Wednesday confirmed that Lawrence Bishnoi's advocate Deepak Khatri was in the car when shots were fired at the car in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area. "This incident happened around 10:10 pm. These people were in the Kashmiri Gate area and were planning to go back home. Their car was fired at. These people believe that three people probably fired at them... Further investigation is ongoing... As soon as firing started, these people ran towards the bus stand to save themselves... An advocate, Deepak Khatri, was in the car... Yes (He is Lawrence Bishnoi's advocate) ... He is stable," DCP North Raja Banthia said.

Joint CP Provides Further Details

Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) Madhur Verma stated that one of the three armed assailants opened fire. Sandeep, one of the four companions present in the car, was shot on the shoulder, but is in a stable condition now. CP Verma also noted that he had received threats from terrorist Shahzad Bhatti.

Detailed statements are being taken from all those present in the car.

"Deepak Khatri is an advocate. He was accompanied by four companions. They were travelling to ISBT in their car in the Kashmiri Gate area at around 10:30 am. According to preliminary information, three unidentified assailants on a scooter, one of whom was armed, opened fire. One of the companions of Khatri, Sandeep, was shot in the shoulder. He is safe... We are taking detailed statements of Deepak Khatri and his companions. They have reported something like this (that Deepak Khatri received threats from Shahzad Bhatti) ... We are investigating all angles..." he said.

Further details are awaited.