The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across North Bengal from June 17 to June 21. Districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar are likely to witness significant rain activity.

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Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar could receive very heavy rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 20 cm in isolated areas. Heavy showers are also expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 30-50 kmph may affect Malda, North Dinajpur, and South Dinajpur.

Although rainfall intensity is expected to reduce slightly from June 22, heavy rain is likely to continue across several northern districts.

Monsoon Remains Weak Over South Bengal

Despite the official onset of the monsoon across the state, weather experts say the system remains weak over South Bengal. Rainfall activity has been limited, especially south of Malda, leaving many districts with cloudy skies but little precipitation.

On June 17 and 18, isolated showers are expected across South Bengal. However, districts such as Paschim Bardhaman, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur may continue to experience hot and humid conditions.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Purba Bardhaman, and Paschim Bardhaman during this period.