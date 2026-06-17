- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: North Bengal Braces for Heavy Rain as South Bengal Awaits Strong Monsoon
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: North Bengal Braces for Heavy Rain as South Bengal Awaits Strong Monsoon
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The monsoon has arrived in West Bengal, but its impact remains uneven. While North Bengal is set to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coming days, South Bengal continues to experience scattered showers
North Bengal Faces Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across North Bengal from June 17 to June 21. Districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar are likely to witness significant rain activity.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rainfall Set to Intensify Across Bengal as Southwest Monsoon Fully Advances
Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar could receive very heavy rainfall ranging between 7 cm and 20 cm in isolated areas. Heavy showers are also expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 30-50 kmph may affect Malda, North Dinajpur, and South Dinajpur.
Although rainfall intensity is expected to reduce slightly from June 22, heavy rain is likely to continue across several northern districts.
Monsoon Remains Weak Over South Bengal
Despite the official onset of the monsoon across the state, weather experts say the system remains weak over South Bengal. Rainfall activity has been limited, especially south of Malda, leaving many districts with cloudy skies but little precipitation.
On June 17 and 18, isolated showers are expected across South Bengal. However, districts such as Paschim Bardhaman, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur may continue to experience hot and humid conditions.
Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Purba Bardhaman, and Paschim Bardhaman during this period.
Rainfall Likely to Increase From June 19
Weather conditions are expected to improve for South Bengal from June 19 onward. The IMD predicts a rise in rainfall activity across multiple districts, including Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, Purulia, Bankura, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur.
Several places may experience thunderstorms, moderate to heavy showers, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.
Meanwhile, Kolkata continues to endure humid weather. On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.02°C, which was around 2°C above normal. The minimum temperature stood at 28.08°C, while relative humidity ranged between 54% and 91%, contributing to discomfort despite occasional cloud cover.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.