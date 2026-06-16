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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rainfall Set to Intensify Across Bengal as Southwest Monsoon Fully Advances
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The southwest monsoon has now covered whole of West Bengal, bringing widespread rain prospects across state. While North Bengal faces heavy extremely heavy rainfall, South Bengal is expected to see a gradual increase
Monsoon Completes Its Advance Across West Bengal
The southwest monsoon has officially spread across the entire state of West Bengal, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department. While North Bengal had already come under the monsoon's influence, some western districts in South Bengal were yet to receive it. With the monsoon now fully established, rainfall activity is expected to become more widespread across both regions.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorms Likely in Nearby Districts, Rain May Bring Relief
Meteorologists have noted that moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal are continuously entering the state. Combined with favourable atmospheric conditions, this is creating an ideal environment for increased rainfall over the next several days.
North Bengal Under Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rain Alert
Weather experts have warned that North Bengal is likely to experience prolonged periods of rainfall through June 21. The districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are expected to receive light to moderate rain at many places throughout the week.
Between June 17 and June 20, some parts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar could witness extremely heavy rainfall ranging between 7 and 20 centimetres. Darjeeling and Kalimpong are also expected to receive heavy rain during this period.
The current weather pattern is being influenced by a monsoon trough stretching from Punjab to Bihar, along with a lower-level atmospheric trough extending from eastern Bihar to southern Chhattisgarh. These systems are enhancing rainfall activity across North Bengal.
Meanwhile, Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur may experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph.
South Bengal to See Gradual Rise in Rainfall
As the monsoon strengthens over the state, rainfall is also expected to increase across South Bengal. For the next few days, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in several districts.
On June 16, districts including East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia are likely to receive rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. Weather officials indicate that rainfall intensity could increase further after June 19.
Moderate rainfall is also expected in several areas of Purulia, Bankura, North 24 Parganas and other districts of Gangetic West Bengal. While rainfall may not be as intense as in North Bengal, weather conditions are expected to remain unsettled.
Kolkata and surrounding areas recorded a maximum temperature of 35.02°C on Monday, slightly above normal levels. The minimum temperature stood at 28.09°C, while relative humidity ranged between 59% and 91%, making conditions warm and humid despite intermittent cloud cover.
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