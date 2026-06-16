Weather experts have warned that North Bengal is likely to experience prolonged periods of rainfall through June 21. The districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are expected to receive light to moderate rain at many places throughout the week.

Between June 17 and June 20, some parts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar could witness extremely heavy rainfall ranging between 7 and 20 centimetres. Darjeeling and Kalimpong are also expected to receive heavy rain during this period.

The current weather pattern is being influenced by a monsoon trough stretching from Punjab to Bihar, along with a lower-level atmospheric trough extending from eastern Bihar to southern Chhattisgarh. These systems are enhancing rainfall activity across North Bengal.

Meanwhile, Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur may experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph.