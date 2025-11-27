Vice President CP Radhakrishnan hailed India's successful bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad. He called it a historic achievement, a testament to the country's rising stature in global sports and sporting ecosystem.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday welcomed the announcement that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad, calling it a "heartening and historic achievement" for the nation's sporting landscape.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Testament to India's Sporting Spirit

In a statement on X, the Vice President said the development reflects the collective strength, talent and spirit of India's sporting ecosystem. He noted that securing the rights to host the centenary edition of the prestigious Games is a testament to the country's rising stature in global sports, as well as the unwavering dedication of its athletes, coaches, support staff and sports administrators.

An Unprecedented Opportunity

Emphasising the significance of the moment, the Vice President said that hosting the Centenary Games offers India an unprecedented opportunity to showcase its capabilities, unity and aspirations on the world stage. He added that the Games will serve as a platform not just for sporting excellence but also for demonstrating India's organisational readiness and growing global engagement.

Congratulations and Future Preparations

The Vice President extended congratulations to the people of India, expressing confidence that the nation will rise to the occasion and deliver a memorable edition of the Games. He also conveyed his best wishes to all stakeholders, including sporting bodies, government agencies, and organisers, as preparations for the landmark event begin.

Boosting India's Sporting Vision

The Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad are expected to boost sports infrastructure, inspire a new generation of athletes and strengthen India's long-term vision of emerging as a global sporting powerhouse.