- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Early monsoon to provide respite from intense heatwave? Check forecast here
Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Early monsoon to provide respite from intense heatwave? Check forecast here
Weather Update on Rain: Intense heatwave conditions prevail. Temperatures in some districts of South Bengal have crossed 40 degrees Celsius. Heatwave alerts are in effect
| Published : May 11 2025, 04:41 PM
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
112
Image Credit : Asianet News
Intense Heat
Intense heatwave conditions prevail. Temperatures in some districts of South Bengal have crossed 40 degrees Celsius. Heatwave alerts are in effect.
212
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Temperature
Kolkata's maximum temperature today was 39 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 29 degrees. No significant change in temperature is expected tomorrow.
312
Image Credit : Asianet News
South Bengal Alert
Most districts of South Bengal will experience intense heat and uncomfortable weather. Rain alert issued for North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, East Burdwan, Birbhum.
412
Image Credit : Asianet News
Heatwave
Heatwave alert issued for Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, East and West Medinipur in South Bengal for the next five days.
512
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rain in Kolkata
Chances of thunderstorms in Kolkata and Gangetic West Bengal tomorrow.
612
Image Credit : Asianet News
Hottest Area in the State
Kalaikunda is the hottest area in the state with a temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius. Malda is the hottest area in North Bengal with 41 degrees.
712
Image Credit : Getty
Good News about Monsoon
The India Meteorological Department has given good news about the monsoon. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the monsoon will arrive in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on time.
812
Image Credit : Getty
Monsoon will enter
The Meteorological Department has announced that the southwest monsoon will enter the Andaman and Nicobar Islands within the next 4-5 days. That is, the monsoon will enter.
912
Image Credit : Getty
Early Monsoon
The Meteorological Department's forecast is that there is a vortex in North Bangladesh. There is another vortex in the southeast Bay of Bengal and the South Andaman Sea. That is why the monsoon will enter the Indian landmass ahead of time.
1012
Image Credit : PTI
Monsoon starts on 13th May
The Meteorological Department has predicted that the monsoon will enter Andaman on May 13.
1112
Image Credit : social media
Kerala Monsoon
The Meteorological Department has informed that it usually takes 10 days for the monsoon to enter Kerala from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, i.e., the main Indian landmass. And it takes 7 to 10 days for the monsoon to reach Kolkata from Kerala.
1212
Image Credit : Getty
Monsoon starts in West Bengal
Generally, the monsoon starts in Kolkata from June 7. But now it's a matter of waiting - when will the monsoon come to Kolkata and provide relief from the scorching heat.
Top Stories