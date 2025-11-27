Uttarakhand Governor Gurmeet Singh launched the AI Mission-2025 policy to use modern technology for inclusive and sustainable development. The mission aims to provide real-time solutions and emphasizes ethical, human-centric AI implementation.

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (retd) on Wednesday launched the Uttarakhand AI Mission-2025 policy at Raj Bhavan. The Governor said that technology plays a central role in the 21st century and no sector today is untouched by it. Inclusive and sustainable development cannot be imagined without the integration of technology. By launching the Uttarakhand AI Mission-2025, the state aims to adopt modern technologies to fulfill the hopes, aspirations, and dreams of the people. This technology offers real-time solutions to various daily-life challenges by leveraging satellites and data, a release said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Fulfilling a Vision with Ethical AI

The Governor said that the Prime Minister has stated that the third decade of the 21st century will belong to Uttarakhand, and this modern AI policy will help realise that vision. He added that there are certain challenges associated with current technologies--such as the digital divide and issues linked to health and ethics. He said Uttarakhand must remain committed to ethical, responsible, and human-centric AI implementation so that the benefits of AI reach the last person in society. Modern technological advancements should be equally accessible to the underprivileged and to people living in remote rural areas.

Driving Innovation for a Developed India

The Governor urged the startup industry and technology institutions engaged in continuous research and innovation to play their crucial role in achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047. Startups exploring effective technology-based solutions to diverse problems will be key contributors to this mission. The Governor also noted that Prime Minister Modi is placing great emphasis on developing an ecosystem centered around AI. At various international platforms, he has consistently advocated for the ethical and inclusive use of AI and data.

Policy Framework Tailored for Himalayas

During the event, IT Secretary Nitesh Jha presented an overview of the Uttarakhand AI Mission-2025. He explained that the policy draws on the Government of India's AI policy and is customised to the unique topography of the Himalayan region, ensuring alignment with Uttarakhand's specific geographical features. He outlined the mission's objectives, strategies, priority sectors, roadmap, capacity building measures, and implementation framework.

Global Insights and Ecosystem Building

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change delivered a presentation on "Global Developments in Artificial Intelligence and Their Impact on Uttarakhand." Additionally, panel discussions were held on topics such as "AI in Healthcare - Transforming Health Delivery in Uttarakhand" and "Building a Holistic AI Ecosystem in Uttarakhand," with presentations by relevant startup teams.

Recognising Innovation

Five top startups and five leading technology institutions showcased their innovative, technology-based solutions to various challenges, which were well appreciated by the audience.

The Governor felicitated five startups and five technology institutions for their outstanding research and innovation models across different sectors.