The Delhi State Election Commission launched a theme song, "Dilli Bole - Har Vote Hai Anmol," to promote voter turnout for the MCD Bye-Election 2025 in 12 wards. The song stresses the importance of each vote for grassroots democracy.

SEC launches 'Dilli Bole' theme song for voter awareness

The State Election Commission (SEC), NCT of Delhi, on Wednesday launched its official audio-video theme song titled "Dilli Bole - Har Vote Hai Anmol" as part of its voter awareness campaign for the upcoming MCD Bye-Election 2025. The launch ceremony was held in New Delhi, with State Election Commissioner Dr Vijay Dev formally releasing the theme song in the presence of Joint Secretary Adeshwar Kant.

Speaking at the event, Dr Dev said the song aims to motivate every eligible citizen to actively participate in the democratic process with responsibility and enthusiasm. He underscored that each vote carries equal weight and plays a crucial role in strengthening grassroots democracy.

The audio-video theme song captures the spirit of Delhi and encourages citizens of all ages to exercise their voting rights. Its creative concept focuses on inclusivity, accessibility, and civic duty, aligning with the SEC's broader SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) initiatives.

Joint Secretary Adeshwar Kant highlighted that the song will be widely promoted across digital platforms, social media, outdoor screens, and community outreach programs to maximise public awareness ahead of the bye-elections in 12 MCD wards. The SEC reiterated its commitment to ensuring free, fair, and participative elections and urged citizens to actively engage in the electoral process and make their votes count.

Election timeline and nomination details

Earlier, on November 10, a total of 132 nominations were submitted for the 12 seats in the Delhi MCD by-elections. Among these nominations, 59 were male, and 74 were female. Women candidates have submitted their nominations from notable areas, including Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, and Greater Kailash. The last date of filing of nominations was November 10, and the scrutiny of papers will take place on November 12. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is November 15. Polling will be held on November 30.

Major parties announce candidates

On November 10, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must win all 12 seats in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections, emphasising that the party's focus is on addressing the capital's long-pending civic issues. Earlier on November 9, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party announced their candidates for the Delhi Municipal Corporation by-elections.

BJP candidate list

Eight of the BJP's candidates are women. The BJP's Jaipal Singh Saral will contest from Mundka, Anita Jain from Shalimar Bagh B, Veena Asija from Ashok Vihar, Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Sunil Sharma from Chandni Mahal, Manisha Rajpal Sehrawat from Dwarka B, and Rekha Rani from Dhichaon Kalan. Other BJP candidates in the list include Chandrakanta Shivani (Naraina), Rohini Raj (Dakshinpuri), Subhrajeet Gautam (Sangam Vihar A), Anjum Mandal (Greater Kailash) and Sarla Chaudhary (Vinod Nagar), according to a party statement.

Congress candidate list

In the Congress's candidate list, five are women. Congress' Mukesh will contest from Mundka, Sarita Kumari from Shalimar Bagh-B, Vishakha Rani from Ashok Vihar, Ajay Kumar Jain from Chandni Chowk, Kunwar Shehzad Ahmed from Chandni Mahal, Sumita Malik from Dwarka-B, Rashmi Sharma from Dichau Kalan, Manoj Tanwar from Naraina, Suresh Choudhary from Sangam Vihar-A, Vikram from Dakshin Puri, Shikha Kapur from Greater Kailash, and Vinay Shankar Dubey from Vinod Nagar.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate list

The Aam Aadmi Party also announced its candidates for the bypolls. The AAP's candidates are Ram Swaroop Kanojia from Dakshin Puri, Anuj Sharma from Sangam Vihar A, and Eeshna Gupta from Greater Kailash. Geeta Rawat has been named AAP candidate from Vinod Nagar, while Babita Ahlawat will contest from Shalimar Bagh. Seema Vikas Goel has been fielded from Ashok Vihar, Harsh Sharma from Chandni Chowk, and Muddasir Usman Qureshi from Chandni Mahal. Rajbala Sehrawat will contest from Dwarka B, Anil Lakra from Mundka, Rajan Arora from Naraina, and Keshav Chauhan from Dichao Kalan. (ANI)