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Delhi Weather LATEST Update: City to Witness Rainy Spell as Temperature Drops Over 5°C, IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is finally set to get relief from the scorching heat as clouds, rain and gusty winds are expected to dominate the weather this week. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, while temperatures have dropped significantly
Temperature Drops Sharply, But Humidity Keeps Conditions Uncomfortable
Delhi recorded a significant fall in daytime temperatures on Wednesday as thick cloud cover dominated the sky for most of the day. At the Safdarjung weather station, the maximum temperature settled at 34.8°C, which is 2.6°C below the seasonal average and 5.7°C lower than Tuesday's reading.
The Ridge station recorded an even cooler maximum temperature of 33.2°C, 3.5°C below normal and 8.3°C lower than the previous day. While the sharp decline in temperature has eased the severe heat experienced over the past four days, humidity continues to make conditions uncomfortable.
At around 2:30 pm, Delhi's temperature stood at 33°C with humidity at 67 percent and wind speeds of 9.3 kmph. Despite the lower air temperature, the 'feels like' temperature reached 42.2°C due to the high moisture content in the air.
IMD Forecast: Rain, Strong Winds and Yellow Alert for Delhi
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds on Thursday, prompting the weather department to issue a Yellow Alert for the national capital.
The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to stay between 22°C and 24°C.
Weather experts believe that intermittent spells of rain, cloud cover and breezy conditions will continue through the week. As a result, Delhi is unlikely to witness another spell of extreme heat anytime soon, with daytime temperatures expected to remain close to 35°C.
Delhi's Air Quality Remains in the 'Moderate' Category
Along with the changing weather, Delhi's air quality also remained relatively stable. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 177 at 9:00 am on Wednesday, placing it in the 'Moderate' category.
As per CPCB standards:
AQI 0–50: Good
AQI 51–100: Satisfactory
AQI 101–200: Moderate
AQI 201–300: Poor
AQI 301–400: Very Poor
AQI 401–500: Severe
With rainfall expected to continue over the coming days, weather conditions are likely to remain pleasant compared to the intense heat experienced earlier this week.
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