Delhi recorded a significant fall in daytime temperatures on Wednesday as thick cloud cover dominated the sky for most of the day. At the Safdarjung weather station, the maximum temperature settled at 34.8°C, which is 2.6°C below the seasonal average and 5.7°C lower than Tuesday's reading.

The Ridge station recorded an even cooler maximum temperature of 33.2°C, 3.5°C below normal and 8.3°C lower than the previous day. While the sharp decline in temperature has eased the severe heat experienced over the past four days, humidity continues to make conditions uncomfortable.

At around 2:30 pm, Delhi's temperature stood at 33°C with humidity at 67 percent and wind speeds of 9.3 kmph. Despite the lower air temperature, the 'feels like' temperature reached 42.2°C due to the high moisture content in the air.