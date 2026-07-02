At the 78th Chartered Accountants Day, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan praised CAs' contribution to India's economy, calling them 'Ambassadors of Trust' for their role in GST, IBC, and enhancing transparency and investor confidence.

A historic celebration was organised at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) celebrated its 78th Chartered Accountants Day. Addressing the gathering on Thursday, the Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan appreciated the contribution of the Chartered Accountancy profession to India's economic growth and lauded ICAI for maintaining rigorous examination standards.

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VP Lauds CAs as 'Ambassadors of Trust'

He stated, "Chartered Accountants have played an important role in the implementation of GST, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Direct Benefit Transfer initiatives and reforms in the taxation system. Their expertise, he said, has strengthened transparency, improved compliance and enhanced investor confidence." He further added, "Chartered Accountants are the "Ambassadors of Trust" and occupy a place of special importance in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation. The profession stands at the centre of India's economic and institutional development by ensuring transparency, accountability and ethical governance."

ICAI Jan Utsav Portal Launched

On this occasion, the Vice-President launched "ICAI Jan Utsav portal - Celebrating the 78th Chartered Accountants' Day", in collaboration with MyGov--the Government of India. The campaign aims to encourage citizen participation and create awareness about the vital role of Chartered Accountants in nation-building and the country's economic development.

Upholding Trust in 'Viksit Bharat'

CA. Kinare, Vice-President, ICAI, said, "Chartered Accountants have a vital role in strengthening the pillars of good governance, financial discipline, transparency and investor confidence. As India progresses towards Viksit Bharat 2047, our profession must embrace technological innovation while upholding the integrity, independence and professional wisdom that define us, continuing to strengthen public trust and contribute to a stronger, self-reliant and globally competitive India."

Key Launches Mark Celebrations

The CA Day celebration was even more significant with the release of the 75th Edition of The Chartered Accountant Journal, marking a historic milestone in ICAI's illustrious institutional journey.

Dedicated Peer Review Web Portal

Further, ICAI, through its Peer Review Board, launched a dedicated Web Portal to automate and streamline the entire peer review process, making compliance faster, smoother, and hassle-free for members. The portal digitises the complete peer review lifecycle, starting from the submission of applications and allotment of peer reviewers to the submission of peer review reports and generation of Peer Review Certificates. This digital transformation will enhance efficiency while making the peer review process more transparent, seamless and user-friendly.

Insightful Technical Sessions

The event also featured an insightful technical session on Capital Markets and Investments, addressed by investment experts CA. Nilesh Shah and CA. Sunil Singhania, along with a session on the Income-tax Act, 2025 by tax expert CA. Girish Ahuja.

The celebration was graced by the august presence of CP Radhakrishnan, Vice-President of India, as the Chief Guest, in the presence of CA. Prasanna Kumar D, President, ICAI and CA. Mangesh Kinare, Vice-President, ICAI. Also present were Central and Regional Council Members of ICAI, CA. (Dr.) Jai Kumar Batra, Secretary, ICAI and a galaxy of Past Presidents of ICAI.

Nationwide Outreach Programmes

As part of the celebrations, a series of nationwide activities was organised, including knowledge sessions, blood donation camps, tree plantation drives and various other social outreach programmes (ANI)