Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Across State
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall in several districts today, while Chennai may receive evening showers. The IMD has also warned of heavy rain in select hill districts over the next two days
Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Tamil Nadu Today
According to the IMD, a trough extends from South Gujarat to Karnataka at mean sea level. In addition, an upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining southern Bangladesh between 1.5 km and 7.6 km above sea level.
As a result, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal around July 3. This weather pattern is expected to trigger light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today.
Looking ahead:
• July 3: Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over the hilly regions of Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Theni districts. North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds, while southern Tamil Nadu is likely to experience light to moderate showers.
• July 4: Heavy rain is expected in Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Kanniyakumari districts. Other parts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may continue to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.
Chennai Weather Today
For Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day.
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain with thunderstorms over a few parts of the city during the evening or night. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain around 37°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 28°C and 29°C.
Fishermen Warned as Strong Winds Intensify Over Coastal Waters
The weather department has also issued a marine warning for fishermen.
On July 5, strong winds of 45-55 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 65 kmph, are likely over the south Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin Sea.
For July 2, squally winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected over parts of the central Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are forecast over the Andaman Sea, large parts of the central Bay of Bengal and adjoining southern Bay of Bengal.
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into these sea areas until conditions improve.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.