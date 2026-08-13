Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi flagged off the Tiranga Yatra in Ahmedabad to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram and celebrate Independence Day. The rally, part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, saw over one lakh participants.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi hoisted the Tricolour and flagged off the Tiranga Yatra from Raipur in Ahmedabad to spread the spirit of patriotism among citizens.

According to a press release issued by the Gujarat CMO, the Yatra is being organised across the country to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram and celebrate Independence Day, while expressing gratitude to the brave soldiers protecting the nation at its borders. Organised under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Yatra was also joined by the Minister of State for Urban Development, Darshana Vaghela.

Dy CM Urges Patriotism and Gratitude

On this occasion, the Deputy CM said that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from villages to metropolises, the Tricolour is the colour of patriotism across the nation today. He said that our brave soldiers stand firm to protect the country in all weather and difficult circumstances. It is the responsibility of every citizen to express gratitude to these soldiers and their families. He urged everyone to salute their courage and spread the spirit of patriotism across the country with the resounding slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has become a nationwide people's movement. The Deputy CM highlighted that from villages to cities and children to senior citizens, people are expressing their patriotism by carrying the Tricolour.

Respect for the National Flag

As per the release, thousands of youth, women and senior citizens joined Ahmedabad's Tiranga Yatra, carrying the Tricolour for kilometres and showcasing the city's strong spirit of patriotism. He proudly said that those who want to witness a true patriotic rally should visit Ahmedabad today. Urging citizens to respect the Tricolour, DyCM said that it should always be kept flying high and should not fall on the road, even accidentally. After the Yatra, citizens should properly fold the Tricolour, take it home with respect and preserve it appropriately. He emphasised that every citizen has a responsibility to uphold the honour and dignity of the Tricolour.

Over One Lakh Citizens Join Grand Procession

More than one lakh citizens participated in the grand Tiranga Yatra organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. The Yatra started from Big Bazaar-Raipur, with the entire route decorated in Tricolour colours and a patriotic theme.

Cultural Festivities and a Massive Flag

According to the CMO, Eleven welcome stages were set up at Raipur Cross Roads, Khadia Gate and Sarangpur Cross Roads, among other locations, featuring patriotic songs and cultural programmes. Songs such as 'Vande Mataram', 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' and 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo' filled the atmosphere with patriotism. A massive 300-foot-long National Flag was carried in the Tiranga Yatra by teachers of the Ahmedabad School Board.

Diverse Participation and Thematic Tableaux

A large number of citizens joined the Yatra, including various platoons of the Police Department, SRP personnel, the Police Band, Fire Department, Home Guards, students and teachers with the Scout Band, sportspersons, as well as representatives of various communities and organisations. Various theme-based tableaux prepared by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation conveying messages on cleanliness, environment, national spirit and the development of the city also became a special attraction of the Yatra.

Yatra Concludes with Tributes

The Tiranga Yatra, which started from Raipur, passed through various routes and concluded at Sarangpur with a grand fireworks display. At Sarangpur, the Deputy CM and other dignitaries paid floral tribute to the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and remembered his valuable contribution to nation-building. With citizens waving the Tricolour and raising slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', the Yatra became a grand expression of Ahmedabad's patriotism and national spirit.

Dignitaries in Attendance

On this occasion, Mayor Hitesh Barot delivered the welcome address. Prominent leader Prerak Shah, MLAs Amit Shah, Amit Thakor, Alpesh Thakor, Babubhai Patel, Jitendra Patel, Kaushik Jain, Harshad Patel, Payal Kukrani, Amul Bhatt, Dr Hasmukh Patel, Dineshsinh Kushwaha, Deputy Mayor Anjuben Shah, former Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, Police Commissioner Anupamsinh Gehlot, Collector Bhavya Verma, District Development Officer Videh Khare, along with officials and office-bearers, police personnel and a large number of citizens were present at the Tiranga Yatra. (ANI)