Karnataka Minister Eshwar B Khandre warned against environmental damage by off-road vehicle events. He directed Chikkamagaluru officials to enforce rules, citing risks to roads, hills, water bodies, and wildlife from such activities.

Minister Warns Against Off-Road Events

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwar B Khandre warned against environmental damage caused by off-road vehicle events and directed officials to ensure strict enforcement of rules.

In a letter dated August 12 addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat, Chikkamagaluru, the Minister noted that he will flag off an Off-Road event in Nelamangala, Bengaluru Rural district, on August 15. A similar event is scheduled to be held in Kuduremukh, Chikkamagaluru district, on August 15 and 16.

Concerns Over Environmental Impact

Referring to Article 51A(g) of the Constitution, which lists protection and improvement of forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife as a fundamental duty of citizens, Khandre said preserving the natural environment was a collective responsibility. He said vehicles participating in such events, particularly those fitted with modified tyres, can damage rural roads and fragile hill slopes.

Khandre further said such activities can disrupt the natural flow of rainwater from hills, affecting groundwater recharge in lakes, tanks and rivers, besides contributing to heat and air pollution and harming wildlife.

Strict Directives Issued

The Minister directed officials to ensure that vehicles participating in such events are not allowed to enter water bodies, including streams, lakes and canals, or damage rural roads. He also warned that legal action would be initiated against those found polluting water sources or damaging public infrastructure.

The communication comes ahead of the Independence Day weekend, when several adventure and off-road events are scheduled to take place across Karnataka.