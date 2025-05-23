- Home
- Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Low pressure forming in Bay of Bengal; to bring heavy rainfall? Check forecast
A low-pressure system is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal by the end of May. This will bring continued rainfall to southern districts, and the system may intensify around May 27th
| Published : May 23 2025, 07:42 AM
2 Min read
Image Credit : social media
There were concerns about a cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal. The weather office has just issued a warning about this.
Image Credit : Social media
The likelihood of a low-pressure system forming in the Bay of Bengal towards the end of May is increasing. As a result, the rain will continue for a few more days.
Image Credit : social media
The Meteorological Department had already informed that there would be thunderstorms in various southern districts till Friday.
Image Credit : social media
Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in almost all districts today.
Image Credit : x handle
The Alipore Meteorological Department said on Thursday that there is a strong possibility of a low-pressure area forming over the west-central Bay of Bengal by May 27.
Image Credit : pixal
In the next 48 hours, i.e., by May 29, the low pressure will intensify into a well-marked low pressure.
Image Credit : social media
Therefore, thunderstorms may occur in the southern districts after evening. This weather will continue till May 28.
Image Credit : social media
While the morning will be warm, rain is expected in the evening.
Image Credit : social media
The maximum temperature in the city today will be 33 degrees Celsius. And the minimum temperature will be 27 degrees Celsius.
Image Credit : social media
The weather will be clear from the morning. The heat will increase as the day progresses. Rain is also possible in the evening.
Image Credit : Social Media
Like yesterday, gusty winds will blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kmph in various districts today. In some places, the wind speed will be 60 kilometers.
