Southern Bengal may experience thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 40-50 kmph today. Light to moderate rain is expected in one or two places in Purulia, Bankura, West Medinipur, West Bardhaman, East Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Murshidabad.

All districts of North Bengal are likely to experience thunderstorms, winds of 40-50 kmph, and light to moderate rain. Heavy rain (7-11 cm) is possible in one or two places in Uttar Dinajpur and Cooch Behar districts.