Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rain, heavy storm alert issued for THESE places; Check
Southern and Northern Bengal are forecast to experience thunderstorms and rain today. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for storms and rain in Bengal. Which districts need to be cautious?
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Southern Bengal may experience thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 40-50 kmph today. Light to moderate rain is expected in one or two places in Purulia, Bankura, West Medinipur, West Bardhaman, East Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Murshidabad.
All districts of North Bengal are likely to experience thunderstorms, winds of 40-50 kmph, and light to moderate rain. Heavy rain (7-11 cm) is possible in one or two places in Uttar Dinajpur and Cooch Behar districts.
Widespread thunderstorms are expected in all districts of South Bengal on May 22, with moderate rainfall across the state. Similarly, North Bengal is also likely to experience windy conditions with speeds of 30-40 kmph, lightning, and light to moderate rainfall in all districts.
Cooch Behar district may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. The Meteorological Department has warned of potential damage to vegetable and garden produce.
Landslides are also possible in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Residents are advised to take shelter in safe places during thunderstorms, avoid sheltering under trees or electric poles, and stay away from water bodies.