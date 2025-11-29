Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on young civil servants at LBSNAA to safeguard national interests like soldiers, citing 'Operation Sindoor' as a key example of civil-military fusion. He stressed their role in achieving a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday called upon the young civil servants to understand their crucial role in safeguarding national interests and, like the brave soldiers, always stay ready for such critical situations, as per a release by the Ministry of Defence. He was addressing the valedictory ceremony of the 100th Common Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, on November 29.

Civil-Military Fusion and National Security

"Operation Sindoor is a brilliant example of civil-military fusion where the administrative machinery worked seamlessly with the Armed Forces to communicate vital information and build public confidence," Rajnath Singh said.

The Defence Minister asserted that, during Operation Sindoor, the Armed Forces destroyed the terror camps in Pakistan and PoK in a balanced & non-escalatory response. Still, it was the misbehaviour of the neighbouring country which did not allow the situation along the border to return to normal. While he commended the soldiers' bravery, he appreciated the work of the administrative officers, who communicated crucial information and ensured the successful conduct of mock drills across the country. He emphasised increased coordination between governance and national security for the government to become Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Role in 'Viksit Bharat' and Governance

Shedding light on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' and 'Reform, Perform & Transform', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that the civil servants have a pivotal role to play in accelerating the goal of a self-reliant and developed India. "When our government was formed in 2014, India was ranked 11th in terms of economic size. In the last 9-10 years, we have jumped to fourth place. Even highly reputed finance firms like Morgan Stanley now say that India might become the third largest economy in the next two-three years. You are not platonic guardians but people's servants. You are not just providers, but facilitators of empowerment. Your character should be incorruptible. Your conduct should be full of integrity. You must create a culture where honesty is neither a virtue nor an exception; but a normal part of everyday life," he said, urging them to work with a sense of responsibility and public accountability.

Technology as an Enabler

He called upon the young civil servants to work innovatively in the technology-driven era and to find solutions to the people's problems. Technology is today playing the role of an enabler, he said, mentioning the success of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Direct Benefit Transfer, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, and the Income Tax Department's Faceless Assessment Scheme. Throwing light on the SAMPURNA initiative of the Ministry of Defence, he informed that it is an AI-driven automation system that analyses defence procurement and payments transparently. He maintained that technology should be a medium, not an end. "You must use technology to increase public outreach, accessibility, and transparency. Use technology to promote welfare and increase inclusivity," he told the officers.

Empathy and People-Centric Administration

The Defence Minister also stressed that as civil servants, trainees must meet every citizen with empathy & understanding. "When officers interact with the underprivileged or vulnerable sections of society, they must recognise that people's struggles are shaped not only by their efforts but by wider social and economic circumstances. This is what makes an administrator truly people-centric and compassionate," he said.

Rise of Women in Civil Services

Defence Minister acknowledged the continuing rise of women in the Civil Services, noting that in the latest UPSC examination, a woman secured the top rank, and three of the top five candidates were women. He expressed confidence that by 2047, many women will rise to the position of Cabinet Secretaries and lead India's development journey.

Legacy of LBSNAA and Leadership

Rajnath Singh described the Foundation Course not merely as a training module but as a commitment to building an efficient, capable, and sensitive governance system. He lauded LBSNAA for its comprehensive training ecosystem, which, he said, makes it a complete institution that strengthens the nation's administrative capabilities. Reflecting on the legacy of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Defence Minister underlined that the academy that bears his name stands for courage, simplicity, and integrity. He recalled Shastriji's leadership during the 1965 war, his role in the Green Revolution and his message of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" urging officers to draw strength from his example. As the UPSC marks its 100th year, he highlighted that the partnership between UPSC & LBSNAA has shaped generations of administrators and will continue to strengthen India's governance architecture.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He also inaugurated an ODOP Pavilion on the academy's premises. (ANI)