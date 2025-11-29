BJP leaders slammed Jamiat president Maulana Mahmood Madani's speech, calling it 'contempt of court' and 'criminal'. They urged the Supreme Court to take action, accusing Madani of instigating people and being an 'enemy of the community'.

BJP leaders slam Madani's speech

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rakesh Tripathi on Saturday criticised Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani's speech, calling it absurd and potentially contempt of court. Speaking with ANI, Tripathi urged the Supreme Court to take action, alleging Madani instigated people against the country. Tripathi distanced Madani's views from the community, labelling him an enemy. Tripathi said, "Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is not relevant anymore. He is saying such absurd things to hog the limelight. The kinds of things he has said against the Supreme Court should be considered contempt of court. The Supreme Court should take suo motu cognisance of such people and take strict action against them. He is instigating people to wage a war against this country. People who analyse 'jihad' like this are enemies of the community. The community should identify such people..."

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari called the statements reflective of a "criminal nature." "Someone giving such threats can only be a person of criminal nature... If there is any place in the world where our brothers and sisters of the Muslim community are safest and facilitated, it is India," he told reporters.

Madani questions judiciary, highlights community's concerns

The remarks came after Madani questioned the independence of the judiciary, citing cases like Babri Masjid and triple talaq while speaking at the National Governing Body meeting in Bhopal. He stated that the Supreme Court should be considered "supreme" only if it upholds the Constitution and the law."After the verdict on Babri Masjid, triple talaq and several other matters, it seems that courts are functioning under the Government's pressure for a few years now...We have several instances before that have raised questions on the character of courts... The Supreme Court is eligible to be called supreme only when it follows the Constitution and when it upholds the law. If it doesn't do that, it doesn't deserve to be called 'Supreme'," Madani said.

'Muslims feel unsafe'

He highlighted issues like bulldozer actions, mob lynching, and seizure of Waqf properties, which have made Muslims feel unsafe. "The current situation of the country is very sensitive and concerning. Sadly, a particular community is being forcibly targeted, while other communities are rendered legally powerless, socially segregated and economically humiliated. There are bulldozer actions, mob lynching, seizure of Waqf properties and negative campaigns against religious madrasas and reforms, to undermine their religion, identity and existence...This has made Muslims feel unsafe even as they walk down the streets," he said.

On anti-conversion laws

Madani also criticised anti-conversion laws, saying they undermine the right to freedom of religion."The Constitution of the country has provided us with the right to Freedom of Religion. But under the Conversion Law, this fundamental right is being eroded. This law is being used in a manner in which practising a religion becomes liable to fear and punishment. On the other hand, in the name of 'Ghar Wapasi', those converting people into a particular religion have a free hand. They are not questioned, and no legal action is taken against them," he added.

On the meaning of 'jihad'

Regarding the term "jihad," Madani said it's being misused to insult Muslims, and emphasised its true meaning is about duty, welfare, and fighting oppression."Enemies of Islam and Muslims have made 'jihad' a synonym of abuse, conflict and violence. Terms like Love jihad, Land jihad, 'Taleem' Jihad, 'Thook' Jihad are used to insult the faith of Muslims. Unfortunately, responsible people in government and media feel no shame in using such terms...In Islam, 'jihad' has been used in the Quran in several respects. It has been used in the sense of one's duties, and the welfare of society and humanity. When it has been used for war, it has been used in the sense of finishing off oppression and violence. Isliye jab jab zulm hoga tab tab jihad hoga," Madani added.

On 'Vande Mataram'

He also commented on Vande Mataram, saying that surrendering communities are "murda kaum," while living communities face challenges head-on. The Jamiat president further remarked, "...'Murda kaum' do not get involved in difficulties. They surrender. They will be told to recite Vande Mataram and they will begin doing so at once. That is the sign of a 'murda kaum'. If it is 'zinda kaum', morale will have to be boosted and the situation will have to be met head on." (ANI)