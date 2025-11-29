Congress leader Sandeep Dixit has labeled Delhi's severe air pollution crisis 'murder,' holding the government directly responsible. He asserted the situation has worsened over the last 7 years and will reduce residents' life expectancy.

Senior Congress leader Sandeep Dixit on Saturday launched a series of potshots at the government over Delhi's worsening air pollution crisis, calling it "murder" for the residents.

Speaking at a press conference, Dixit said the situation has been deteriorating over the past 6 to 7 years. He cited doctors' warnings and stated that prolonged exposure to such pollution would reduce life expectancy. "Delhi's environment has become utterly polluted, and this has increasingly been seen over the last six to seven years. People may measure it in AQI or any other form, but I consider it murder. Doctors have said that those living in Delhi in such an environment will see their life expectancy reduced. It is as simple as slowly poisoning somebody to death, and we are all responsible for this crime.", Dikshit told reporters.

The Congress leader asserted that controlling pollution is the government's direct responsibility and that they cannot escape accountability by "blaming farmers or population growth". "Controlling pollution is the government's direct responsibility; they cannot run away by blaming farmers or population growth. As citizens, we must raise questions and put pressure on the government to take steps...", Dikshit added.

Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

Despite a slight improvement in the air quality, Delhi's air continued to be in the 'very poor' category on Saturday morning, with the national capital region recording an average AQI of 341, according to the air quality early warning system for Delhi. Air quality improved slightly by 28 points on Friday, with an average AQI of 369.

Delhiites have spent around half of November in a toxic smog in the 'very poor' or 'severe' category, with breathing difficulties persisting after the lifting of curbs under the Graded Action Respect Plan-3 (GRAP 3).

While people still came out for their daily early morning walks, India Gate and Kartavya Path continued to be blanketed in a layer of toxic smog, recording an AQI of 346. Anand Vihar and Dhaula Kuan also had a layer of smog, while vehicles continued to ply on the roads.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Alipur, Anand Vihar, and Aya Nagar recorded AQIs of 319, 354, and 324, respectively, in the 'very poor' category, with PM 2.5 as the predominant pollutant across the National Capital Region (NCR). (ANI)