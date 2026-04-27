Heavy rainfall is forecast in North Bengal districts such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar, along with gusty winds of 40–50 kmph. Sea conditions are expected to remain rough, with wind speeds touching 60 kmph in gusts. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea until Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms are also likely on polling day (April 29), especially in several districts, including parts of South Bengal.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather Update: Storms, Rain Forecast Issued For THESE Places