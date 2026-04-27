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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata Braces for Thunderstorms as Cyclonic Circulation Triggers Rain
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A spell of turbulent weather is set to grip Kolkata and large parts of West Bengal, with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and rain forecast for the next week, prompting yellow and orange alerts across several districts
Storm Alerts Across South Bengal
A yellow alert has been issued for Kolkata starting today, with thunderstorms and scattered rain likely over the next week. Several districts in South Bengal—North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, West Midnapore, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, and Birbhum—are under an orange alert. Wind speeds may reach 50–60 kmph, raising the risk of local disruptions. While cloud cover may ease extreme heat, humidity will continue to cause discomfort.
Cyclonic Circulation Driving Weather Shift
A cyclonic circulation over eastern Bihar is pulling in moisture from the Bay of Bengal, triggering widespread rain and storms across the region. Intermittent showers are expected across most districts of South Bengal until Saturday. Temperatures are unlikely to change significantly over the next two days but may dip slightly afterward due to consistent rainfall activity.
Impact on North Bengal and Coastal Areas
Heavy rainfall is forecast in North Bengal districts such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar, along with gusty winds of 40–50 kmph. Sea conditions are expected to remain rough, with wind speeds touching 60 kmph in gusts. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea until Wednesday. Rain and thunderstorms are also likely on polling day (April 29), especially in several districts, including parts of South Bengal.
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