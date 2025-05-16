Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Kalbaisakhi to bring relief amid heat? Check here
Rain is expected to begin in Kolkata and other districts of South Bengal starting Friday. The rain will be accompanied by strong winds, and the temperature will decrease. Kalbaishakhi conditions are likely to develop in Nadia and Murshidabad
| Published : May 16 2025, 11:16 AM
2 Min read
For the past few days, everyone has been suffering from the heat. The temperature has been steadily increasing.
Now, there will be relief from this scorching heat. Rain is expected in Kolkata and southern districts from Friday.
The Meteorological Department has announced that there will be rain in most districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, from Thursday onwards.
Strong winds with speeds of 30 to 50 kmph are expected today. The temperature will drop by 2 to 3 degrees, according to the Meteorological Department.
Relief from the heat is on the way. Kalbaishakhi-like conditions are expected in Nadia and Murshidabad today, with strong winds of 60 to 70 kmph.
Kalbaishakhi conditions may develop today. There is a risk of thunderstorms and hailstorms. Storms and rain are expected in all districts, including Kolkata.
Rain is also expected on Saturday and Sunday. Gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph will accompany the rain.
Today's maximum temperature in the city will be 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 29 degrees Celsius.
Rain is also expected in North Bengal today. Five districts, including Darjeeling and Malda, may experience thunderstorms and rain. Rain is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri.
