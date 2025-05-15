Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Cyclone Shakti bring storm by the end of May? Read on
The Meteorological Department has warned of the potential formation of Cyclone 'Shakti' in the Bay of Bengal between May 23 and 28. The southwest monsoon has arrived in the Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands, and the south Bay of Bengal
| Published : May 15 2025, 03:39 PM
2 Min read
110
Image Credit : Freepik
Experts warn of a potential Cyclone Shakti formation in the Bay of Bengal between May 23 and 28.
210
Image Credit : Freepik
Conditions are favorable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into parts of the south Arabian Sea, Maldives, and Comorin area; parts of the Bay of Bengal, and the entire Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 16 and 17.
310
Image Credit : Freepik
IMD reported a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.
410
Image Credit : Freepik
A high wind cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea may lead to a low-pressure area between May 16 and 22, potentially developing into a cyclone named 'Shakti' between May 23 and 28.
510
Image Credit : Freepik
The southwest monsoon has officially commenced, arriving in the south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands, south Bay of Bengal, and parts of the north Andaman Sea.
610
Image Credit : Freepik
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the possibility of a cyclone named 'Shakti' forming in the Bay of Bengal, but its formation and intensification into a cyclone are yet to be confirmed.
710
Image Credit : Freepik
IMD issued a yellow alert for several districts in Karnataka, warning residents of further pre-monsoon rainfall until May 16.
810
Image Credit : Freepik
IMD also predicted scattered rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, and Jharkhand until May 17, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands until May 16.
910
Image Credit : Freepik
Moderate rainfall is expected in Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until May 17.
1010
Image Credit : Freepik
The weather office predicted fairly widespread to widespread moderate rainfall over Northeast India until May 17, influenced by these weather systems.
