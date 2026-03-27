Kolkata Weather Update: Kalbaisakhi, Hailstorm Alert Issued For THESE Places
Kolkata Weather Update: The wait is almost over! The Alipur Met Office has predicted that Kalbaishakhi storm is about to hit Bengal. According to forecast, the storm could show up this Friday afternoon, bringing rain to both North and South Bengal
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The wait is almost over
The Alipur Met Office has issued a forecast for a powerful Kalbaishakhi storm. It's expected to hit this Friday afternoon, bringing much-needed rain to both North and South Bengal after a period of heat.
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Storm and rain forecast
The Alipur Met Office predicts that both North and South Bengal will get drenched on Friday. They have also issued a hailstorm warning for a few districts in South Bengal. Almost all districts in the south can expect thunderstorms and rain.
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North Bengal's weather
Storms and rain are likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. Other districts in North Bengal might see light to moderate showers. Hailstorms are also possible in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar, with winds hitting 60-70 km/h. Malda could also get some light rain.
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South Bengal's warning
A hailstorm is forecast for Bankura and Purulia. Meanwhile, Purulia, both Bardhaman districts, West Medinipur, and Birbhum can expect gusty winds of 50-60 km/h along with thunderstorms. Other districts will likely see winds of 40-50 km/h and rain.
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Kolkata's weather
Kolkata is also under a storm and rain warning for today. The Met office has issued a yellow alert for the city for today and tomorrow. Expect winds of 40-50 km/h, accompanied by thunderstorms and rain.
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Kolkata's temperature
Today, Kolkata's maximum temperature will hover around 34 degrees Celsius. The humidity in the air could range from 57% to 83%. The weather is expected to get better starting Sunday.
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Reason for the storm and rain
The Alipur Met Office explained that two main factors are causing this weather. First, a cyclonic circulation has formed. Second, a lot of moisture is flowing in from the Bay of Bengal, feeding the storm system.
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Reason for the cyclonic circulation
According to the forecast, a cyclonic circulation has formed over Gangetic West Bengal. This weather system currently extends all the way to North Odisha, creating unstable conditions.
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Reason for the cyclonic circulation
This image shows the weather pattern. The Alipur Met Office confirms a cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal, which is pulling in moisture and extends up to North Odisha. This is the primary reason for the predicted storm.
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No relief for now
Even with the forecast of heavy storms, there's no long-term relief in sight. The Met office has warned that temperatures will start rising rapidly again. They predict more hot days are on the way after this wet spell.
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