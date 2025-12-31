Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Check Cold Forecast On The Last Day of The Year
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: According to Alipore Meteorological Department, a bone-chilling cold spell will continue across the state on the last day of the year. From Kolkata, Purulia to Darjeeling in North Bengal, temperatures are dropping
Weather
A festive mood is everywhere as Bengal prepares to bid farewell to 2025. Everyone's asking about the weather for the celebration, and some surprising news has just been revealed.
Cold Spell
The weather has changed in the last 10 days, with a bone-chilling cold affecting everyone. The state is seeing a long cold spell. Will this weather persist on the year's final day?
Alipore Met Office Forecast
The Alipore Met Office reports Kolkata's temperature around 10 degrees today. It feels very cold in the morning and at night. The max temp will be 23 degrees, min 12 degrees.
Purulia
Today, Purulia is set to be the coldest place in South Bengal, with temperatures around 7 degrees. In Sriniketan and Asansol, the temperature could be around 9 degrees.
North Bengal Weather
North Bengal is also very cold today. Darjeeling's temperature will be around 4 degrees, Kalimpong's will be 10 degrees Celsius, and Siliguri's will be around 12 degrees.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.