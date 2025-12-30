Image Credit : ANI

According to the weather department, minimum temperatures in Kolkata and South Bengal are expected to remain largely unchanged for the next two nights, meaning the intense cold will persist for now. After that, night temperatures may gradually rise by 2–3°C, though no major relief from winter is expected before the New Year. Dry weather will continue, but light to moderate fog is likely across South Bengal, reducing visibility to as low as 200 metres. North Bengal faces a more serious fog threat, with visibility possibly dropping below 50 metres in places like Darjeeling, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur. Light rain and snowfall are also likely in Darjeeling between Wednesday and Friday.