- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: City Shivers on Coldest Day of the Season as Temperatures Dip Further; Fog Alert Issued
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: City Shivers on Coldest Day of the Season as Temperatures Dip Further; Fog Alert Issued
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Biting cold has tightened its grip across West Bengal, with Kolkata recording its coldest day of the season. Temperatures have dropped sharply, dense fog looms, and Alipore weather office has explained what lies ahead
Kolkata Records Season’s Coldest Day
Kolkata witnessed its coldest morning of the season on Tuesday as the minimum temperature fell to 12.6°C, nearly one degree lower than Monday’s 13.5°C and about 1.2°C below normal. The maximum temperature also dipped steeply to 18.2°C, which is over 7°C lower than usual for this time of December. Such a sharp fall in both day and night temperatures has made the cold feel unusually severe for city residents, something rarely experienced in recent Decembers.
Cold Wave Across South and North Bengal
The chill has spread across the state, from Cooch Behar in the north to Kakdwip in the south. Purulia recorded the lowest temperature in South Bengal at 7.2°C, while Darjeeling saw temperatures plunge to 4.4°C. Other regions like Asansol, Bolpur-Santiniketan, Burdwan and Digha also reported single-digit or near single-digit temperatures. The Alipore Met office confirmed that cold northerly winds are driving this widespread drop, creating near cold-wave conditions in several districts.
Fog Alert and Temperature Outlook
According to the weather department, minimum temperatures in Kolkata and South Bengal are expected to remain largely unchanged for the next two nights, meaning the intense cold will persist for now. After that, night temperatures may gradually rise by 2–3°C, though no major relief from winter is expected before the New Year. Dry weather will continue, but light to moderate fog is likely across South Bengal, reducing visibility to as low as 200 metres. North Bengal faces a more serious fog threat, with visibility possibly dropping below 50 metres in places like Darjeeling, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur. Light rain and snowfall are also likely in Darjeeling between Wednesday and Friday.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.