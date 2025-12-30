- Home
- India
- Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bone-Chilling Cold To Continue For THESE Many Days; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata has seen a sudden drop in temperature, with the maximum well below normal. A new Western Disturbance might worsen the weather at year-end, but temps are likely to rise at the start of the new year
Kolkata Weather
The temperature started dropping on Sunday. Since Monday morning, Kolkata and nearby areas have been experiencing bone-chilling cold. Due to fog all day, the sun was barely visible. The sky was cloudy until 1 PM, after which some light sunshine appeared.
Temperature
Yesterday, Kolkata's maximum temperature suddenly dropped by 7.2 degrees Celsius to 18.2 degrees. The minimum temperature was 13.5 degrees, which was normal. The difference between the maximum and minimum temperature was 4.7 degrees.
South Bengal
According to the weather office, the minimum temperature in South Bengal districts will remain the same for the next 2 days. In the following three days, the minimum temperature might rise by 2-3 degrees. Today, Tuesday, the city's maximum temperature will be 22 degrees.
New Western Disturbance
A new Western Disturbance is set to become active, worsening the state's weather in the year's final week. It's affecting the whole country, causing rain in some areas and extreme cold or cold waves in others.
New Year Weather
Meanwhile, in Bengal, the temperature will rise from the 1st. There's a chance of a 2-3 degree temperature increase. At the start of the year, the temperature will climb, and the cold will lessen a bit.
