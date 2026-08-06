Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari inaugurated a FICCI FLO exhibition, urging support for 'Vocal for Local'. She called on people to use social media to promote local artisans and celebrated the platform for empowering women entrepreneurs in the state.

Dy CM Urges 'Vocal for Local' Support

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Thursday inaugurated an exhibition showcasing the state's handicrafts, handlooms and traditional products, organised by FICCI FLO Jaipur and urged people to actively support and promote locally made products in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the exhibition, Diya Kumari said promoting indigenous products was a shared responsibility and urged people to use social media to increase the visibility of local artisans and their products. Speaking at the event, she said, "Prime Minister's Vocal for Local is our responsibility. We need to speak up for the local things made in the country. We should post about them repeatedly on our social media. Today, I congratulate FICCI for organising such a beautiful exhibition. This has provided a great opportunity for women."

The Deputy Chief Minister said exhibitions of this nature not only provide a platform to local artisans and entrepreneurs but also help preserve Rajasthan's rich traditional crafts and handloom heritage by connecting them with a wider audience.

Celebrating Artisans on National Handloom Day

Later, in a post on X, the Deputy Chief Minister said she attended the FLO Collective 2026 exhibition, which was organised in the true spirit of National Handloom Day to celebrate women's empowerment and recognise the invaluable contribution of artisans to the state's cultural heritage.

Sharing her experience from the event, she wrote, "Attended the FLO Collective 2026 exhibition today, an occasion held in the true spirit of National Handloom Day, celebrating women's empowerment and the invaluable contribution of our artisans. It was a pleasure to engage with some truly fine artisanal techniques on display, each reflecting the skill and dedication that sustains our handloom heritage."

Empowering Women-Led Enterprises

The Deputy Chief Minister also appreciated the participation of women entrepreneurs and the efforts made by FICCI FLO Jaipur in creating a platform to promote their work. She noted that the exhibition reflected the strength of Rajasthan's traditional industries and the growing contribution of women-led enterprises to the state's economy.

In another post on X, she said, "It was encouraging to see 60+ women-led, emerging brands come together under one platform, a fitting reminder that Rajasthan's handloom legacy remains in capable hands. My appreciation to Vrinda Kothari ji and the FICCI FLO Jaipur team for having me."

(ANI)