Telangana govt lauded the Centre's move to return the Polavaram-Banakacherla project for review, seeing it as a win for its Godavari water rights. CM Revanth Reddy's meetings in Delhi were highlighted as crucial in this development.

The Telangana government on Thursday described the Centre's decision to return the proposed Polavaram-Banakacherla project for further examination as a significant development in protecting the state's interests over the sharing of Godavari waters.

CM's Role Highlighted by State Government

According to the state government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a series of meetings in New Delhi with senior Union ministers, officials in the Prime Minister's Office, and representatives of the Central Water Commission to present Telangana's concerns regarding the project. The government maintains that these efforts played an important role in bringing the issue to the Centre's attention.

Centre's Rationale for Returning Proposal

The Union Environment Ministry reportedly returned the proposal, citing the need to address issues related to the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal award and examine the project's potential impact on upstream states, including Telangana.

Interstate and Political Tussle

The proposed Banakacherla project has been a subject of political debate, with the Telangana government arguing that any diversion of Godavari waters without due process could adversely affect the state's water allocations. Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, has maintained that the project is intended to address its irrigation and drinking water requirements.

The issue has also triggered a political exchange in Telangana. Leaders of the ruling Congress accused the opposition BRS and BJP of failing to take a strong stand on the state's water rights during the discussions at the Centre. Congress leaders also criticised BRS working president K T Rama Rao for questioning the Chief Minister's visits to New Delhi instead of supporting the government's efforts on the water dispute.

The BRS has rejected these allegations, stating that it has consistently safeguarded Telangana's interests during its tenure and accusing the Congress government of politicising the issue. The developments are expected to remain a key political issue as both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh continue to press their respective claims over the proposed project and the sharing of Godavari waters.