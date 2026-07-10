Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai attended the first anniversary of the 'Didi Ke Goth' radio programme, highlighting the vital role of women in nation-building and stating that empowering women is central to the state's development agenda.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attended the first anniversary celebration of the "Didi Ke Goth" programme in Raipur on Thursday and highlighted the vital role of women in nation-building, saying that empowering women is central to the state's development agenda.

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Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said women have always held a place of honour in Indian culture and traditions, adding that society progresses when women are respected and empowered. "Women have been held in high regard in our country since ancient times. God resides where women are worshipped. This has been the belief since ancient times. If we seek courage and strength, we worship Durga, Saraswati and Lakshmi. Today, we acknowledge the power of women; for instance, when a daughter becomes educated, she transforms not only her own life but also strengthens her family and society," Sai said.

About 'Didi Ke Goth' Programme

'Didi Ke Goth' is a popular monthly radio programme run by the Chhattisgarh government's Panchayat and Rural Development Department under the Chhattisgarh State Rural Livelihood Mission (Bihan). The initiative aims to empower rural women by spreading awareness about government welfare schemes, financial inclusion, self-employment opportunities and community development.

The programme has emerged as a platform for connecting women associated with self-help groups across the state while encouraging their participation in social and economic activities.

CM's Recent Developmental Initiatives

The Chief Minister has been actively participating in several developmental initiatives across the state in recent days. Earlier this week, he performed the groundbreaking ceremony for construction and development projects worth over Rs 103 crore at Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medical College in Raipur, stating that the expansion would strengthen the state's healthcare infrastructure.

He also attended the two-day 'Chintan Shivir 3.0' at IIM Raipur, where the state Cabinet deliberated on governance reforms, policy coordination and strategies to achieve the vision of a "Developed Chhattisgarh" through modern administrative practices and enhanced inter-departmental coordination. (ANI)