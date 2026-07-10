A 45-year-old math teacher in Delhi is critical after jumping from a flyover in a suicide attempt. Family alleges he was mentally harassed by senior officials at work, who repeatedly rejected his applications for medical leave despite his ill health.

A 45-year-old mathematics teacher at a Sarvodaya Vidyalaya school in Delhi is currently undergoing treatment after allegedly attempting to take his own life by jumping from the Rani Jhansi flyover on Wednesday afternoon, according to police officials.

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The victim, Anand Kumar Saroha, a resident of Shastri Nagar, was initially rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital in critical condition. Following emergency stabilisation, he was referred to St Stephen's Hospital, where he remains under medical care for multiple injuries, including broken bones in both arms that require surgical intervention.

Work-Related Distress Highlighted

According to police reports, information regarding the incident was received at the Bada Hindu Rao police station at 4:33 PM on July 8. Preliminary investigations suggest the teacher, who is reportedly an asthma patient, had been enduring severe mental distress related to his professional responsibilities. He is the Supervisor over Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducting SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of the electoral rolls of booth nos 141-150, Sadar Bazaar.

Family Alleges Mental Harassment

The family of the victim has levelled serious allegations against senior officials at his place of work. Vikram Singh Tomar, the teacher's brother-in-law, stated that Saroha had been attempting to secure medical leave for ten days due to his health condition but claimed his repeated applications were summarily rejected. "He was mentally tortured to such an extent that he couldn't figure out what to do and felt that dying was the only option left," Tomar alleged.

The family further claimed that Saroha had been under immense pressure to complete census duty despite his inability to perform the tasks due to his failing health. The family alleges that prior to jumping from the flyover, Saroha had ingested Dettol in an act of desperation.

Calls for Thorough Investigation

Family members are now demanding a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances leading up to the tragedy. They have urged authorities to hold the responsible officials accountable, citing a pattern of work-related mental harassment and administrative pressure.

Local police have confirmed that the matter is under investigation. The family is calling for strict action against those they believe contributed to the environment of distress that pushed a dedicated educator to such extreme measures, hoping that transparency in this case will prevent similar incidents for other government employees in the future. Further investigation is underway.