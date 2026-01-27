Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter Effectively Over; Temperature Rising; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter's grip is loosening in Bengal as temperatures slowly start to climb. However, with this weather change, light to moderate fog will continue in various districts of South and North Bengal for the next seven days
Kolkata Weather Update
The biting cold feeling is gone today. The heat is gradually taking over. This sudden weather change brings various illnesses. Anyway, find out when winter will completely say goodbye.
Winter
According to the weather office, winter is on its way out. Temperatures have already started to rise slowly in Bengal. But, fog will persist in the southern districts.
Moderate Fog
There's a chance of light to moderate fog in some southern districts for the next seven days. Fog will affect all districts including Kolkata, Hooghly, and North 24 Parganas.
North Bengal
Similarly, it's getting warmer in the northern districts. Fog is also increasing, especially in places like Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri. The temperature might rise by up to three degrees.
Maximum Temperature
It will also get warmer in Bengal. The maximum temperature will be 28 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 17 degrees Celsius. All in all, it's getting hotter in Bengal.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.