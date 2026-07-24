Congress leader Mumtaz Patel slammed the Centre over police action on NEET protesters and stalling Parliament. Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government.

Congress Slams Govt Over NEET Protest

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel criticised the Central government for the alleged police action during recent protests over the NEET paper leak issue and accused the administration of stalling discussions in Parliament since the start of the Monsoon Session. Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader expressed her dismay over the treatment of youth protesters and senior opposition leaders. "If someone had spoken to these children the day they were trying to walk to Parliament, the violence that occurred against them by the Delhi Police... When Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi arrived at the Prime Minister's residence, the Delhi Police treated them badly," Patel said.

She further questioned the government's sudden willingness to engage in dialogue after days of confrontation. "After all this violence, you are now saying you are ready to talk... For the past four days, since Parliament began on July 20, the opposition has repeatedly said they want to discuss this issue, and they are not allowing that to happen," she added.

The remarks come in the wake of a massive protest organised by youth groups and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on July 20, which saw police using tear gas and lathi-charge to stop marchers from reaching Parliament.

Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike

Meanwhile, Social activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday ended his 26-day-long hunger strike after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework.

Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital.

In a video message shared on X, Wangchuk informed that Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited him to provide the necessary guarantees. "Greetings, friends. Today, on the 26th day, I would like to share some special news with you all. It is currently about 12:30 at night. A short while ago, Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited me here. The top leaders of the Apex Body were also present," Wangchuk said in the video message.

The activist, who has been protesting over recent irregularities in national-level examinations, noted that the breakthrough came after significant parliamentary support and intense negotiations. "As you know, before this, around 65 Members of Parliament from various political parties came here, gave their signatures, and requested us to end the hunger strike. They assured us that they would discuss the issue of the NEET papers and the examination system in Parliament," he stated.

Wangchuk further revealed that while verbal assurances were offered earlier, he insisted on a formal document, leading to a two-day delay in ending his protest.

(ANI)