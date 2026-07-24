A man was nabbed in Odisha's Mayurbhanj for allegedly raping a minor girl under six. A case under BNSS and POCSO Act was filed. Separately, a school principal was jailed for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old student, police said.

A man was arrested in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district for allegedly raping a minor girl under the age of six, police said.

According to Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rairangpur Birendra Senapati, the incident was reported at the Bisoi Police Station, following which prompt action was taken to apprehend the suspect.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

SDPO Senapati told ANI, "Yesterday, one shocking incident was reported at Bisoi Police Station. In this case, a minor victim of below six years was allegedly raped by one person, and that person has been arrested. In this connection, Bisoi PS Case No. 164/26 has been registered under different acts under BNSS and POCSO."

"The accused has been apprehended, and all actions are being taken by the police. The police are taking this case very seriously, and proactive action has already been taken," the official added.

Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

School Principal in Custody for Alleged Molestation

In a separate incident, a school principal-cum-manager was sent to judicial custody after being accused of allegedly molesting and engaging in indecent behaviour with a 15-year-old minor student, police said on Wednesday.

According to Circle Officer (CO) Swapnil Muyaal, the accused is the principal-cum-manager of a local private school where the victim studied.

"In this case, a complaint was received at Prem Nagar police station on the 20th. The complainant stated that the manager of a local private school misbehaved with their ward, a minor around 15 years old who studies there," CO Muyaal said.

He added that police immediately formed a team and conducted an investigation based on the complaint.

"Based on this information, we immediately formed a team and investigated the facts. Based on the findings, a case was registered under Sections 5(f), 6, 7, and 8 of the POCSO Act," he said.

(ANI)