Delhi Police has dismissed claims of firing and stone-pelting at a Jantar Mantar protest as 'false and misleading'. They clarified videos were circulated with a false narrative and also denied detaining boys for carrying food to protesters.

Delhi Police on Friday dismissed as "false and misleading" claims circulating on social media that its personnel resorted to firing and stone-pelting during a protest at Jantar Mantar, urging the public not to share unverified content.

Police Call Firing Claims 'False and Misleading'

In a post on X, Delhi Police rejected the claims, stating that no such incident had taken place. It clarified that the videos were being circulated with a false narrative to mislead the public and were not from the Jantar Mantar protest site. The police also appealed to citizens not to believe or share unverified posts, saying that the spread of misinformation could create unnecessary panic and confusion.

"The claim alleging that the Delhi Police was firing or pelting stones is false and misleading. No such incident took place. The video is being circulated with a false narrative to mislead the public, and it is not from the Jantar Mantar protest," Delhi Police said in its post on X. It further added, "Citizens are requested not to believe or share unverified posts. Spreading misinformation without verification can create unnecessary panic and confusion."

Allegations of Detaining Boys Also Denied

The Delhi police have also denied a claim by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das that three young boys were detained at Nizamuddin Police Station for carrying food to protesters at Jantar Mantar and termed it "false and misleading."

The clarification came as the CJP's protest continued at Jantar Mantar in the national capital over its demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue.

In a post on X, DCP South East Delhi Ravi Kumar Singh said the claim that boys were detained for carrying food to Jantar Mantar was "false and misleading."According to the official clarification, police personnel did not stop or prevent anyone from carrying food items.

The clarification said, "As part of routine picket/checkpost duty, the vehicle was stopped only to verify the identity of the occupants and ascertain their point of origin and destination. While IDs were being verified, the driver of the vehicle left the spot along with the vehicle and belongings. On enquiry, the occupants stated that the food items were being taken to the protest site. The driver had been arranged by one of the occupants' friends and was not personally known to them. Till the time the driver left, the deployed staff were not even aware that the food was meant for protestors." (ANI)