Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Forecast Issued Due To Cyclone Arnab
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A deep depression in the sea and Cyclone Arnab have brought heavy rain to several Bengal districts since Wednesday. Will it rain on Friday too? What does the weather look like today? Check
Today's weather update
The Alipore weather office says the deep depression has hit the coast, and Kolkata will see more rain. This deep depression from the Bay of Bengal made landfall southwest of Kalingapatnam in north coastal Andhra Pradesh at night. Bengal is getting heavy rain, while Odisha, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are facing severe weather disruptions.
Will Cyclone Arnab lose strength?
The weather department predicts the system will stay as a deep depression for the next 12 hours. It will then move towards the north-northwest and slowly lose its strength.
Heavy rain in South Bengal districts
The weather in Bengal is feeling the impact. Kolkata will likely see cloudy skies right from the morning. The city expects light to moderate showers in a few spells on Friday, along with heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Cloudy skies and rain in South Bengal
The deep depression has crossed the coast, but Kolkata and South Bengal will not get relief from cloudy skies and rain just yet. The heavy rain will likely continue in full force on Friday.
Rain will increase in North Bengal
The depression will indirectly affect North Bengal as well. Rain will increase in the northern districts from Wednesday. Detached cloud waves from the depression are causing this weather change. Moisture and clouds will hit the mountains and bring rain to the Terai and hilly areas.
Heavy rain expected in the hills
Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri expect heavy rain. The rainfall will increase on Thursday and Friday. The weather office has issued a very heavy to extreme rain alert for parts of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. Parts of the top five North Bengal districts will stay under a heavy rain alert until Saturday. We need to keep a close watch on the weather in North Bengal for the next few days.
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