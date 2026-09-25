The parents of the Jamui molestation victim met Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, demanding the perpetrators face the same suffering they inflicted. The mother is satisfied with the swift police action, with the main accused arrested after an encounter.

Victim's Family Satisfied with Govt Action

The parents of the Jamui molestation victim met with Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and demanded strict action against those who harassed and assaulted their daughter, saying the perpetrators should face the same fear and suffering they inflicted on the minor.

Speaking to ANI, the minor victim’s mother said she was satisfied with the swift response of the Bihar government and police. “Action has been taken within 24-48 hours. First, three accused were nabbed, and then the main perpetrator was caught following an encounter. I am satisfied with the action taken by the government,” she said.

The mother said Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had assured the family of her daughter’s safety and education. “CM had called us here. He has given us assurance for her safety, education, and everything. He has told us that our daughter is like his daughter and has given us assurance. It felt good to meet him,” she said.

'Perpetrators Should Plead Now'

Recalling the trauma suffered by her daughter, she said, “What happened to my daughter should not happen to anyone else. My daughter was pleading. Those perpetrators should also plead now. Something must be done to instill fear in criminals like them.”

Investigation and Arrests

The incident reportedly took place on September 19 when the two minors were returning from coaching classes. A purported video of the incident later surfaced on social media, triggering public outrage.

Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Dayal had earlier said police received information about the incident on September 21 through the viral video, following which an FIR was registered and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed.

Three accused were initially arrested, while Bihar Additional Director General (Law and Order) KS Anupam later confirmed the arrest of the alleged main accused, Nandan Yadav, along with his accomplices. Police have invoked relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and said action is also being taken against those who circulated footage involving the minors.

The National Commission for Women has also taken suo motu cognisance of the case. (ANI)