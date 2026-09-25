A joint team of Ahmedabad Crime Branch, SOG, and Delhi Police arrested Arif alias 'Pistol', an alleged operative of the Goldy Brar gang, from Ahmedabad's Vejalpur area in connection with a multi-state extortion network.

Goldy Brar Gang Operative Arrested

A joint team of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Special Operations Group (SOG) and Delhi Police has arrested Arif alias 'Pistol', an alleged operative of the Goldy Brar gang, from Ahmedabad's Vejalpur area in connection with a multi-state extortion network, Delhi Police sources said.

According to police sources, Arif was allegedly involved in making extortion calls and had demanded Rs 1 crore from a Delhi Jal Board contractor in Delhi's Roop Nagar area.

The accused allegedly threatened to kill the contractor if the extortion amount was not paid within 48 hours, following which the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Police sources said the contractor had received the extortion call from a foreign number, prompting the Delhi Police to launch an investigation and trace the accused.

The Delhi Police subsequently coordinated with the Ahmedabad Police and apprehended Arif from Vejalpur. The arrested accused is currently being brought from Ahmedabad to Delhi, the sources said.

The high-profile fugitive, wanted in connection with over 11 heinous criminal offences including attempt to murder, firing and extortion, was netted following targeted intelligence operations across multiple jurisdictions.

Police sources further said that the case is linked to a major gang network and that further revelations are expected during the investigation.

According to the sources, operatives of the gang were allegedly planning to execute the crime, but the joint operation by the Delhi and Ahmedabad Police foiled the alleged plot before it could be carried out.

Separate Extortion Case in Anand Vihar

In a separate case, Shahdara district police on Saturday arrested two men in connection with an alleged extortion case at a fine dining restaurant in Delhi’s Anand Vihar area, officials said on Thursday.

The case came to light on September 14 after Anand Vihar Police Station received information about an alleged extortion incident at the restaurant.

According to police, the complainant, identified as 28-year-old Ramkrishan, was allegedly contacted by an unknown woman through WhatsApp and called to Karkardooma Metro Station, from where she took him to the restaurant. (ANI)