Jharkhand LoP Babulal Marandi accuses CM Hemant Soren of dodging a CBI probe into the JPSC-JSSC exam scam, fearing it will lead to his "return to jail." Marandi alleges state agencies are used to shield accused from central agencies like the ED.

Marandi Accuses Soren of Dodging CBI Probe

Jharkhand Leader of Opposition (LoP) Babulal Marandi on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren of deliberately "dodging" a CBI investigation into the JPSC-JSSC examination irregularities, claiming the Chief Minister fears a fair probe would lead to his "return to jail."

In a post on social media platform X, Marandi said, "Hemant Soren knows full well that if a fair CBI investigation happens, the heat of the probe will definitely reach him, and his return to jail is certain. Out of this very fear, the government has been continuously dodging a CBI investigation."

'State Agencies Used to Shield Accused'

The BJP leader alleged that the state government is using its own investigative agencies, like the CID and ACB, to arrest high-profile accused as a tactic to shield them from the heat of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED). "So far, the Hemant government has kept telling students that it is ready to have the ED investigate the rigging in the JPSC-JSSC exams. But as soon as the ED registered an ECIR and began the probe, Khayangte was immediately arrested by the CID, even though the CID had already summoned him four times for questioning earlier. A few years ago, the ACB had similarly arrested Vinay Chaube to shield him from an ED investigation," Marandi stated.

Allegations of Nexus in Job Sales

The Leader of Opposition further alleged a deep-rooted nexus between the state's top administration and the "sale of jobs." He claimed that impartial investigations are impossible when those close to the corridors of power are themselves under a cloud of suspicion. "When the Chief Minister Hemant Soren's close friend Vinod Singh, the Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar's associate Dharmendra, and the former Chief Secretary Khayangte are involved in selling jobs through the JPSC and JSSC exams, how can one expect impartial investigations from the state government's probe agencies working under them? This is also a major reason for the students' distrust," Marandi alleged, adding that the "antics" of the CID in the JSSC-CGL probe are visible to all.

Marandi further asserted that the state's recent actions are aimed at providing a protective layer to the accused. "The Chief Minister's intention is to arrest the accused and provide them protection, so that the heat from central probe agencies doesn't reach them," he said.

Student Protests Escalate in Jharkhand

Meanwhile, the political confrontation over student protests has continued amid demonstrations in Jharkhand. ABVP members held a protest march from the Old Vidhan Sabha to the New Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi, while student groups and aspirants have been demanding action over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations.

The ongoing agitation continues to be fueled by the students, who have gathered from all 24 districts of the state and are demanding the cancellation of the JSSC CGL examination and a high-level CBI inquiry into recurring paper leaks. (ANI)