An investigation into an alleged donation theft at Badrinath Dham is ongoing, with several arrests made. The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has assured strict action and is planning to install high-tech surveillance cameras to bolster security.

The investigation into the alleged donation theft at Badrinath Dham is underway, while several people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said that the exact facts and circumstances of the alleged theft would become clear after the completion of the investigation.

"It was an unfortunate incident, but the government and the Mandir Committee have taken immediate action. Many people have been arrested. Those who were involved in the incident are now under investigation," Dwivedi said.

He said that an inquiry committee is also examining the incident and those found involved would face action. "The accused will not be spared at any cost. Let the investigation report come, because it is still under investigation," the chairman said.

New Security Measures Planned

Dwivedi said that the temple committee has prepared a roadmap and blueprint aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future and improving security and transparency at temple facilities.

As part of the proposed measures, high-tech and high-resolution surveillance cameras will be installed at sensitive locations at Badrinath Dham. "We will install high-tech, high-resolution cameras at all sensitive locations which will operate on a cloud-based system," Dwivedi said.

He said that the existing surveillance infrastructure, which includes two-megapixel and six-megapixel cameras, will be upgraded with cameras offering higher resolution.

He added that the recordings would be securely maintained through a cloud-based system and that discussions are also underway to enhance the recording capacity of the surveillance network.

The proposed surveillance system is aimed at strengthening security at the temple facilities, ensuring the safety of pilgrims and improving transparency in the management of temple operations, he said.

Dwivedi also said that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is being formulated by the temple committee and will soon be implemented.

The SOP is part of the measures being planned following the alleged donation theft incident, with the committee seeking to establish a more systematic mechanism for security and monitoring.

The BKTC chairman reiterated that the ongoing investigation would determine the facts of the case and the role of those allegedly involved.

He said that the committee's focus is currently on completing the inquiry while simultaneously working on measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The alleged donation theft at Badrinath Dham has led to concerns regarding the security and management of donations and temple facilities.

Dwivedi said that the new measures would be implemented after the ongoing process of preparing the blueprint and SOP is completed.

The investigation into the alleged incident remains underway, and further action will be taken based on its findings, he said. (ANI)